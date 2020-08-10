24 deaths, 987 new cases in Punjab

Punjab recorded 987 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and reported 24 more deaths taking the toll to 586, according to an official statement.
The number of positive cases has reached 23,903. The major chunk of new cases, 316 and 204 were reported from Ludhiana and Patiala districts respectively. The health department said the active cases are 7,998 and 15,319 patients have so far recovered been cured.
Governor tests negative
Meanwhile Punjab Governor V.P. Singh Badnore has tested negative while J.M. Balamurugan, Principal Secretary to Governor, tested positive and has been home quarantined.
According to the official spokesperson of Punjab Raj Bhawan, a two-day testing exercise was carried out at Raj Bhawan in which 336 people were screened. Besides Mr. Balamurugan, four others also tested positive.
