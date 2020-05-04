Other States

₹2,34,690 collected in fines from lockdown violators in Manipur

People wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 in Imphal, Manipur, Friday, March 20, 2020.

People wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 in Imphal, Manipur, Friday, March 20, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

Maximum fines were collected from Thoubal district.

In the 40 days of curfew and lockdown in Manipur, the Police helped the State exchequer collect ₹2,34,690 in fines from joy riders who violated the imposed restrictions. Maximum fines were collected from Thoubal district.

S. Ibomcha, Superintendent of Police, Thoubal district, said: “There was no relaxation on the curfew and lockdown. Consumers were allowed to make purchases for some hours. The joy riders could not give any acceptable explanation for why they were outside during the restrictions. We detained them and produced them before the local courts which imposed fines.”

Official reports said that during the 40 days beginning March 25, police detained 24,436 persons for defying the restrictions. Vehicles, numbering 17,351, were seized.

At least one police officer was “suspended” after he was caught beating up a young person on video.

Mr. Ibomcha further said that vehicles rushing patients to hospitals and ferrying employees of essential services, including the media, were allowed free movement despite many of them not possessing curfew passes.

