230 fresh cases and 18 deaths in Gujarat on Sunday

Gujarat added 230 new cases and 18 deaths by COVID-19, all in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, taking the numbers to 3,301 cases and 151 deaths so far in the State.

On Sunday, 31 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of people discharged to 313. However, 27 patients are critical and on ventilator support, while 2,810 are stable and under treatment in various hospitals in the State.

Out of the 230 new cases added on Sunday, 178 cases are from Ahmedabad alone while 30 cases came from Surat. Now, cases are coming in from as many as 30 districts in the State.

As the cases are surging, the situation in Ahmedabad is turning grim, with the city recording 104 deaths out of a total 2,181 cases, while only 140 patients have recovered and been discharged, suggesting a slower recovery rate.

As per Health Department data, of the 18 deaths reported on Sunday, ten had comorbid conditions, 13 patients were males and five female.

The State has so far tested 51,091 samples, out of which 3,301 samples tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the State government on Sunday recalled its earlier decision of allowing reopening of shops in neighbourhood areas except in commercial markets and malls in urban areas of the State in line with the broader guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The State government on Sunday decided that all shops, except those in the essential services category, will continue to remain shut in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara.