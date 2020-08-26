23 Ministers and MLAs test positive: Punjab CM

chandigarh

26 August 2020 23:40 IST

State Assembly session on August 28

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said twenty-three Ministers and MLAs were COVID-19 positive two days before the Vidhan Sabha session on August 28.

Captain Amarinder gave the figure during a videoconference convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi with Chief Ministers of seven Opposition-ruled States to discuss various issues.

With this, the Chief Minister tried to emphasise that the scenario was not conducive for holding physical examination for JEE-NEET.

He, however, did not disclose how many of MLAs and Ministers have recovered so far.

“As of today, two days before the scheduled Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, 23 Ministers and MLAs were Covid positive,” said the CM in an official release.

“If this was the state of the Legislators and Ministers, one can only imagine how grave the situation on the ground was. The scenario was not conducive to holding physical examinations,” he said.

Review petition

Separately, the Chief Minister asked the State Advocate General to coordinate with his counterparts in other Opposition-ruled States for filing a collective review petition in the Supreme Court, to seek deferment of the exams.

He gave directive to Advocate General Atul Nanda following the video conference.