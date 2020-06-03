2,287 new cases in Maharashtra, tally crosses 72,000

Maharashtra reported another spike of 2,287 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday to take the State’s cumulative tally to 72,300. The total number of fatalities rose to 2,465 with 103 more deaths.

State Health Department officials said of the total cases, only 38,493 were active positive. As many as 1,225 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total so far to 31,333. The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 43.33%, they said.

Mumbai’s total case tally crossed the 42,000 mark to reach 42,216 with the city reporting 1,117 of the new cases on Tuesday. The city presently has 23, 629 active cases. With 49 fatalities, Mumbai’s death toll has risen to 1,368.

As per the State Health Department, 10 deaths each were reported from Pune district and Mira Bhayander civic body area in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Six deaths were reported from Raigad district, taking the count to 26. The death toll in Mira Bhayander has gone up to 29.

Pune district’s death toll, as per State health department figures, has risen to 348 while district administration officials said the toll had already climbed to 357 with at least 12 deaths reported on Tuesday.

While Solapur district in Pune division reported five deaths to take its total toll to 75, Pune Divisional authorities said that the district’s death toll was already 88.

67% with co-morbodities

“Of the total deaths reported on Tuesday, 38 took place in the last couple of days while the remaining fatalities are from the period between May 1 and May 30. Of the reported deaths, 67% had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said State Surveillance Officer, Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune district’s total tally, as per State Health department figures, was 8,196 with the district reporting more than 170 new cases on Tuesday.

Besides Mumbai, Covid-19 cases continued to rise in Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with more than 160 people testing positive to take the district’s total tally to 4,827. Navi Mumbai too reported an increase of 158 new cases to take its tally to 2,887.

“Till date, of the 4,83,875 laboratory samples, 70,013 have reported positive with around 12,000 samples across the State tested on Tuesday,” Dr. Awate said.

He said, 5,70,453 people across the State were in home quarantine, and 35,097 in institutional quarantine facilities.

There are 3,730 active containment zones in the State, said Dr. Awate.