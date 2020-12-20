22-year-old farmer from Punjab dead

Chandigarh

20 December 2020 22:24 IST

A 22-year-old farmer, who had recently returned to his village in Punjab from a protest site near the Delhi border, has allegedly committed suicide after consuming poison, the police said on Sunday.

Gurlabh Singh, a resident of Dayalpura Mirza village of Bathinda district, had returned home on Friday. The police said he consumed some poisonous substance on Saturday at his home. He was taken to the nearest hospital where he was declared “brought dead”.

The reason behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.