Other States

22-year-old farmer from Punjab dead

A 22-year-old farmer, who had recently returned to his village in Punjab from a protest site near the Delhi border, has allegedly committed suicide after consuming poison, the police said on Sunday.

Gurlabh Singh, a resident of Dayalpura Mirza village of Bathinda district, had returned home on Friday. The police said he consumed some poisonous substance on Saturday at his home. He was taken to the nearest hospital where he was declared “brought dead”.

The reason behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2020 10:27:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/22-year-old-farmer-from-punjab-dead/article33379366.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY