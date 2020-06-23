22 stranded Myanmarese returned to their country via Moreh

IMPHAL

23 June 2020 17:30 IST

But smuggling is difficult to check despite sealing of Manipur-Mayanmar border, say officials

Twenty-two Myanmarese nationals, who were stranded in Manipur following the sealing of the international border in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, were formally handed over to Myanmarese officials at the border down of Moreh by police and civic officials on Tuesday.

India had sealed the 354 km long Manipur-Myanmar border to check spread of COVID-19 since there were reports of high incidence of covid-19 at the localities bordering Manipur. Manipur border villagers had started blocking the roads with trees and timbers to check entry of the foreigners who come to Manipur daily for their business.

However officials say that smuggling business cannot be checked by sealing the border. There have been reports almost everyday of rounding up some smugglers along with contraband goods. Some women who sneaked into Manipur from Myanmar also arrested. There are check posts of police and Assam Rifles at Khudengthabi about 10 km from the international border where smuggled items are seized on a regular basis.

Advertising

Advertising

On Monday midnight police commandos flagged down a luxury car coming from Moreh towards Imphal. Police said that they recovered 20 packets of brown sugar stashed at secret niches inside the car. The driver identified as Mohammad Musharaff was arrested.

Police said that the Moreh police station have registered a case against the driver and investigation is on.