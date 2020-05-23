22 Indians deported from U.S. test positive in Haryana

As many as 64 people, including 22 who were part of a group of Indian nationals recently deported from the U.S., tested positive for COVID-19 in Haryana on Saturday, taking the tally to 1,131, officials said.

The State’s worst-hit Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat districts reported 25 fresh infections, they said.

A total of 76 people from Haryana were part of a group of over 160 Indians who were deported from the U.S. earlier this week. They reached Amritsar in Punjab on a special chartered flight with others and were later brought to Panchkula.

“Twenty-two of these have been found positive,” Health Minister Anil Vij told reporters.

Most of the deported Indians had tried to enter the U.S. from its southern border with Mexico and had exhausted all legal options before they were deported.

Gurgaon reported 12 cases, Faridabad 10 and Sonipat three, a State Health department bulletin said. Panipat reported seven cases, Jind and Hisar three each, Bhiwani two, and Palwal and Karnal one each, it said. According to the bulletin, Haryana has 365 active COVID-19 cases. The State has a recovery rate of 66.31%, fatality rate of 1.41%, and 3,709 tests per million are being conducted.