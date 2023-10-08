ADVERTISEMENT

22 drown while taking bath during Jivitputrika festival in Bihar; CM announces ₹4 lakh compensation

October 08, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Patna

The incidents took place in the last 24 hours when a majority of them were bathing for Jivitputrika festival, officials said

PTI

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Twenty-two people have drowned while bathing in rivers and ponds in Bihar in separate incidents, officials said on Sunday.

The incidents took place in the last 24 hours when a majority of them were bathing for Jivitputrika festival, during which women fast for the well-being of their children, they said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Five have drowned in Bhojpur, four in Jehanabad, three each in Patna and Rohtas, two each in Darbhanga and Nawada, one each in Kaimur, Madhepura and Aurangabad in the last 24 hours," according to a statement issued by the chief minister's office.

In Bhojpur, five girls aged 15 and 20 drowned near Bahiyara Ghat of Sone River on Saturday.

One of them was swept by strong currents while taking a selfie while four others tried to save her.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bihar

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US