22 districts in Odisha record deficit rainfall

BHUBANESWAR

11 August 2021 04:44 IST

Weak monsoon has affected agricultural activities across the State

Odisha has received insufficient monsoon rainfall, affecting the kharif crop season.

The State has recorded an average rainfall of 488.6 mm, which is 29% less than the normal rainfall received between June 1 and August 10. Odisha’s average rainfall during this time is estimated at 668.1 mm.

As per India Meteorological Department norms, a State or a region is declared to have received deficit rainfall when the deficiency stands at 19% or above. Going by the criteria, 22 of 30 districts in Odisha have fallen in the category. None of the districts has received surplus rainfall this year.

The worst hit

The worst affected district is Jajpur, where the deficit rainfall has been measured at -55%. In the current monsoon, it has received 364.5 mm rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 663 mm. Jajpur is followed by Bhadrak, which recorded half of the normal rainfall received during this period. In Gajapati and Balangir districts, rain deficiency was above 40%.

Ten districts including Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Ganjam, Kalahadi, Kandhamal, Angul, Keonjhar and Deogarh received rainfall between -30% and -40%.

“During the last 24 hours, the monsoon remained weak while isolated places recorded some amount of rainfall. The highest rainfall of 79 mm was recorded in Rayagada district and 65 mm in Jajpur,” said H. R. Biswas, Director of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, on Tuesday.

Rain likely

Mr. Biswas said, “During the next 48 hours, the State is likely to receive rainfall under the influence of Kal Baisakhi or Nor’westers. There is likely increase in the amount of rainfall thereafter. It may compensate the rainfall deficiency.”

The weak monsoon has affected agricultural activities across the State. Paddy transplantation could not be taken up as cracks have emerged on the fields. At some places, paddy saplings have turned yellow, triggering panic among farmers.