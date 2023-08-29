HamberMenu
22 colleges in Meghalaya boycott classes over NEP 2020

Meghalaya Teachers' College Association general secretary informed that 22 colleges affiliated to the university are boycotting the first semester classes

August 29, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Shillong

PTI
MCTA general secretary said the proceedings of the Academic Council did not mention anything on the implementation of the NEP 2020. Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Even after 45 days into the new academic session, at least 22 of the 75 colleges affiliated with the North Eastern Hill University in Meghalaya are yet to shift to the 4-year undergraduate course with the teachers' union actively protesting the university's push for the course, officials said on August 29.

Meghalaya Teachers' College Association (MCTA) general secretary Dr. Airpeace W. Rani informed that 22 colleges affiliated to the university are boycotting the first semester classes and not undertaking any assignments under the new policy.

The association has petitioned vice-chancellor Prof PS Shukla to withdraw the July 12 notification mandating the implementation of NEP 2020 across all affiliated colleges.

"We served the representation on July 21 and since he remained silent, we started the ongoing non-cooperation movement from August 1," Dr. Rani said.

According to the MCTA leader, the way forward to end this stalemate is for the V-C to withdraw this notification and go back to the old 6 semester course.

"We are on agitation for nearly a month. We request the V-C to withdraw this notification and end the stalemate," Dr. Rani said.

The MCTA said the July 12 notification had claimed that the decision to implement NEP had been taken as per decision of the 110th Academic Council of NEHU and approved by the Executive Council.

Dr. Rani, however, said the proceedings of the Academic Council did not mention anything on the implementation of the NEP 2020.

Meanwhile, NEHU V-C has commended the resolution by the rest of the affiliated colleges in swiftly adopting the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) as envisioned in the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020).

"As the 2023-24 academic session commenced, NEHU and its affiliated colleges embarked on this transformative educational journey to enrich the higher education landscape in Meghalaya," he said.

The Vice-Chancellor appealed to the agitating college teachers union to engage in constructive dialogue to resolve any concerns and invited the MCTA for an open discussion to achieve an amicable resolution.

He emphasised the adoption of the FYUP scheme is a significant stride towards holistic education and is confident that this transformative step will pave the way for a brighter and more enriching academic journey for the students.

