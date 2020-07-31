219 COVID-19 cases in Tripura on Thursday, tally reaches 4,734

Tripura witnessed 219 COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the tally to 4,734. The day recorded nearly 7,000 sample tests, highest since the virus situation had surfaced in the state.

Most of the new cases came from antigen tests.

Health officials said there was no fresh fatality and the toll stands at 21.

The government decided to allow asymptomatic patients to remain under home quarantine. A city based photojournalist who tested positive on Thursday was allowed to do so.

The complete lockdown continued after the government has extended it till August 4. The health survey exercise and spot antigen test of suspected patients will also continue till the expiry of the lockdown.

Officials confirmed suicide of another COVID-19 patient at the GBP Hospital here on Wednesday evening. The 48-year-old man was found hanging in the toilet attached to the isolation ward.

Earlier on June 2, a female virus patient was also found hanging at the same hospital. She was suffering from serious kidney related ailment.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available with Saathi: 8486814024)