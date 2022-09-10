2,171 cattle found infected with Lumpy skin disease in Madhya Pradesh; transportation of bovine animals banned

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the officials that the cattle being brought into Madhya Pradesh from other States should be banned

PTI Bhopal
September 10, 2022 10:02 IST

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: PTI

More than 2,100 cattle were found infected with the Lumpy skin disease across 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh, prompting the administration to ban the transportation of bovine animals in the affected parts of the State.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during a meeting held on Friday to review the situation arising out of the spread of the disease, directed the officials that the cattle being brought into Madhya Pradesh from other States should be banned and that extra precaution should be taken in the adjoining areas of the disease-affected districts.

The authorities have already banned the transportation of cattle in the affected areas and districts.

Officials said that the major symptoms of this infectious viral disease affecting cattle, are fever, nasal and lacrimal discharge, ulcers in the eye, swollen lymph nodes and a drop in milk production. The disease has been confirmed in Ratlam, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Betul, Indore and Khandwa districts, they said.

The symptoms of this disease have also been reported in animals in Dhar, Burhanpur, Jhabua, the officials said.

“As many as 2,171 cattle have been affected by this disease across 10 districts of state. Of these, the health of 1,717 animals has improved. So far 77, 534 animals have been vaccinated," an official said.

The outbreak of the disease has been reported in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu-Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

Since the disease is infectious, it is important to take preventive measures such as proper cleanliness of cowsheds and segregation of healthy animals from infected ones, experts have said.

