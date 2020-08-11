21-year-old Manipur woman dies after allegedly denied treatment by hospitals

A young housewife died on Monday morning allegedly after hospitals here denied her treatment, despite government instructions not to deny treatment to any patient.
Sandhya Laishram, 21, of Wangjing Wangkhei in Thoubal district experienced excessive bleeding during her menstruation. A local nurse gave her some basic medical aid. As this did not stop the bleeding, she was rushed to a private hospital in Imphal on Monday evening. However, the hospital staff informed the family members that no emergency case was being accepted.
She was then taken to another private hospital. However, the staff refused to allow them in the hospital saying that “there is no doctor”. When she was taken to the Shija hospital, doctors on duty told the family members of Sandhya that she was brought dead.
So far, no official action has been initiated against the hospitals for flouting the instructions at the cost of the housewife.
There was a similar case of negligence and dereliction of duty in some government and private hospitals leading to the death of a pregnant woman on August 6. She was rushed to some hospitals only to be denied treatment on flimsy and untenable grounds. When she was taken to Shija hospital, she reportedly died at the gate of the hospital. The same day, the Manipur government issued a fresh instruction to all hospitals to treat all patients coming to the hospitals for treatment.
