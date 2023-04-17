ADVERTISEMENT

21-year-old college student shot dead in Uttar Pradesh

April 17, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Jalaun (UP)

Roshni had gone to the college for an exam

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 21-year-old college student in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun on April 17, police said.

Roshni, a second-year BA student, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men at Kotra crossing earlier in the day, they said.

Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said Roshni had gone to the college for an exam. At around 11.30 a.m. while she was on her way back, the motorcycle-borne men shot her in the head and fled.

The woman’s parents lodged a complaint against Raj Ahirwar, based on which, police registered a case and arrested him. Ahirwar is being interrogated, he said.

