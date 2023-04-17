HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

21-year-old college student shot dead in Uttar Pradesh

Roshni had gone to the college for an exam

April 17, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Jalaun (UP)

PTI
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 21-year-old college student in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun on April 17, police said.

Roshni, a second-year BA student, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men at Kotra crossing earlier in the day, they said.

Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said Roshni had gone to the college for an exam. At around 11.30 a.m. while she was on her way back, the motorcycle-borne men shot her in the head and fled.

The woman’s parents lodged a complaint against Raj Ahirwar, based on which, police registered a case and arrested him. Ahirwar is being interrogated, he said.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / crime / arrest

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.