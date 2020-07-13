21 women from Nepal repatriated

Imphal

13 July 2020 03:19 IST

At least 21 Nepali women, who were rescued eight months ago while being taken abroad, were formally handed over to the Nepal Embassy on Sunday. Nepal Ambassador Prakash Adhikari was present on the occasion.

These women were brought to Manipur by road and air in November and December last year by promising well-paid jobs. Six of them were rescued at the Imphal international airport. Officials said this was not the first time that human traffickers had used Manipur as the gateway for taking ignorant Nepali women to foreign countries.

N.G. Uttam, director of Social Welfare department said: “During the last eight months, we kept these girls in special homes in Kakching and Chandel districts of Manipur. They were provided medical care and counselling, besides vocational training, which will help them in future.”

