21 die as bus rams into autorickshaw in Nashik

At least 21 people, including nine women and a seven-year-old girl, were killed when a speeding state transport bus collided with an autorickshaw, causing both the vehicles to fall into a roadside well in Nashik on Tuesday, the police said.

More than 18 people suffered injuries in the accident which took place at around 4 p.m. at Meshi Phata on the Malegaon-Deola Road, in the north Maharashtra district, around 200km from here, an official said.

The speeding ST bus (MH06 S 8429), packed with passengers, crashed into the auto-rickshaw (MH15 DY 4233). The impact of the collision was so severe that the bus dragged the autorickshaw along with it and both vehicles fell into a roadside well, the official said.

“At least 21 bodies have been pulled out of the well. The injured are being treated at State-run hospitals,” said Arti Singh, Superintendent of Police, Nashik Rural.

“We are pumping out water from the well to check if any more passengers are still stuck in the mud,” she said.

The bus was on its way to Kalwan town in Nashik from the adjoining Dhule district, while the auto-rickshaw was coming from opposite direction, another official said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), in a release late in the evening, said the bus driver was prima facie responsible for the devastating crash. It was not yet known if the bus driver was among the deceased. “It seems the bus driver, P.S. Bachhav, from Kalwan depot, was prima facie responsible for the accident,” said the release.

Transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Anil Parab termed the accident as unfortunate and announced ₹10 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased. He said the MSRTC will bear the entire cost of treatment of the injured people.