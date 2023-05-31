ADVERTISEMENT

21 BSF men hospitalised in Tripura for suspected food poisoning

May 31, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - AGARTALA

Their condition is not critical, but they need to remain admitted till they completely recover, Dr. Debnath stated

The Hindu Bureau

At least 21 BSF personnel fell ill from alleged food poisoning and were admitted to government hospitals in north Tripura on Wednesday. Officials said the troops were deployed at a border outpost (BoP) in Kailashahar of Unakoti district.

Dr. Sankha Subhra Debnath of the RGM Hospital informed that the BSF personnel of 191 battalion were brought to the hospitals after they complained of vomiting, fever and abdomen pain. He said 16 of them were admitted in the RGM and five in the district hospital.

“Their condition is not critical, but they need to remain admitted till they completely recover,” Dr. Debnath stated.

District health officials sent a team to the BoP to collect samples of the food items served to the troops. They also spoke to BSF officials to allow medical examinations of the kitchen staff to ascertain their health fitness.

The BSF is learnt to have issued an advisory for all its units following the food poisoning incident.

