ADVERTISEMENT

205 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Maharaja Ranjit Singh death anniversary congregation

June 17, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - Chandigarh/Amritsar

The passports of 276 pilgrims were sent for obtaining visas for attending the congregation at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore

PTI

Members of Sikh Jatha leave for Pakistan on a special train to celebrate the 550th birthday anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The 'jatha' (group) of Sikh pilgrims will leave for Pakistan on June 21 to attend Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary congregation and also visit gurdwaras in the neighbouring country.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said it has received visas for 205 pilgrims for going to Pakistan and the 'jatha' will leave on June 21.

The passports of 276 pilgrims were sent for obtaining visas for attending the congregation at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore, and for visiting other Sikh shrines in Pakistan. Out of which, 205 pilgrims received visas, said SGPC secretary Partap Singh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Singh said the Sikh 'jatha', after visiting various Gurdwara Sahibs, will participate in the congregation to be held at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore on June 29.

They will return to India on June 30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

sikhism / Pakistan

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US