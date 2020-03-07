204 test negative in Maharashtra

Mumbai

07 March 2020 02:14 IST

As many as 229 people were placed under isolation in the State so far for suspected exposure to novel coronavirus, of whom 204 have tested negative. Reports of 25 people are still awaited.

State officials said 13 people were under isolation at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, three in Nashik, four in Pune and one each in Nanded and Sangli.

Mumbai’s additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani, said of the 13 admitted in Kasturba, at least three are suspected of secondary exposure and do not have any direct travel history. “They were in places where there was presence of foreign travellers and are thus suspecting exposure,” said Mr Kakani.

