204 test negative in Maharashtra

As many as 229 people were placed under isolation in the State so far for suspected exposure to novel coronavirus, of whom 204 have tested negative. Reports of 25 people are still awaited.
State officials said 13 people were under isolation at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, three in Nashik, four in Pune and one each in Nanded and Sangli.
Mumbai’s additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani, said of the 13 admitted in Kasturba, at least three are suspected of secondary exposure and do not have any direct travel history. “They were in places where there was presence of foreign travellers and are thus suspecting exposure,” said Mr Kakani.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.