2022 Punjab Assembly elections | Open to alliance with any party, says SAD (Sanyukt)

CHANDIGARH

02 December 2021 00:52 IST

Party head Dhindsa rules out collaboration with Cong., SAD

With former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh all set to fight the 2022 Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), led by Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, on Wednesday said his party was open to alliance with any party, but for the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

“We are not going to fight alone; we will fight in an alliance. We are open to everybody except for the Congress and the SAD led by Badals. The final decision on the alliance, be it with Capt. Amarinder’s party, the BJP or the Aam Aadmi Party should be out in the next two to three days. I will have a party meeting after which a final decision will be taken,” said Mr. Dhindsa.

“As of now, there are no talks with Capt. Amarinder. All options are open,” he added.

Mr. Dhindsa’s statement comes after Capt. Amarinder had said that he was willing to fight in alliance with the SAD (Sanyukt), besides the BJP, to defeat the Congress, the AAP and the SAD. Capt. Amarinder had added that his alliance with the BJP would take shape as the controversial farm laws have been repealed. He is expected to meet BJP national president J.P. Nadda on December 4.

Notably, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha would also hold a meeting on December 4 “to decide the future course of action”.

Capt. AmarinderSingh, who recently met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, termed it a courtesy call. Party sources said a discussion on the ongoing farmers’ agitation was held.

The SAD (Sanyukt) was formed after the dissolution of the SAD (Taksali), formed by Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, and the SAD (Democratic), launched earlier by Mr. Dhindsa. Mr. Dhindsa and Mr. Brahmpura were expelled from the SAD for revolting against party leadership.

After quitting the Congress, Capt. Amarinder Singh had announced a new party with a proposed name of the Punjab Lok Congress, which is awaiting clearance from the Election Commission of India.

Channi’s charge

Separately on Wednesday, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi accused “Captain and Badal family” of being hand-in-glove with the Union Government for ruining Punjab to achieve their personal motives. “Firstly, the Badals implemented the farm laws in the State and then played a leading role in getting the same enforced upon the entire country...they even campaigned in support of these black laws. Ms. Harsimrat didn’t resign on her own but the anger among the people forced her to do so,” he said at a rally in Moga.

He also alleged that Capt. Amarinder back-stabbed Punjab and the Punjabis by aligning with the BJP Government and justifying the notification of the Central Government enhancing the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force in Punjab.