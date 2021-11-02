Other States

Assam Assembly bypolls: NDA leads in all five seats

Voters show their hands with gloves as they stand in a queue to cast their vote for Tamulpur assembly bypolls, at a polling booth in Baksa district, on October 30, 2021. File image.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies are leading in all the five assembly constituencies in Assam, where bypolls were held on October 30, according to the latest update of the counting trends put on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.

BJP candidates Phanidhar Talukdar, Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain are leading in Bhabanipur, Mariani and Thowra seats respectively.

All the three BJP nominees were elected to the assembly in the general elections in March-April this year on tickets of opposition parties but resigned and joined the saffron party. Talukdar had won as an AIUDF candidate, while Kurmi and Borgohain were Congress lawmakers.

BJP ally UPPL's candidates Jiron Basumatary and Jolen Daimary are leading in Gossaigaon and Tamulpur seats respectively. Bypolls in these two seats in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) were necessitated due to the death of the sitting MLAs.

An estimated 74.04 per cent of nearly eight lakh electors had voted in the by-elections to five assembly constituencies


