2013 Muzaffarnagar riots: Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan appears in court

March 03, 2023

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan appeared in a special MP/MLA court in connection with a case of violating prohibitory orders and inciting communal tension during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

The court of special judge Mayank Jaiswal fixed March 14 for hearing the objections in the case following which, charges would be framed.

Eleven people, including Balyan, former BJP MP Bhartendu Singh, Sadhvi Prachi, former BJP MLA Umesh Malik and others, are facing trial for allegedly violating prohibitory orders and inciting communal tension. Prosecution officer Arvind Kumar told PTI that the accused allegedly participated in a mahapanchayat and incited violence through their speeches in August 2013.

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August-September 2013 had claimed 60 lives and displaced more than 40,000 people.

