2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case: Trial court gives death sentence to 38 convicts

The sessions court in Bhadra in Ahmedabad pronounced quantum of sentencing in 2008 serial blasts case. Photo taken on February 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

February 18, 2022 12:28 IST

The special designated court also awarded life imprisonment until death to 11 people, who were convicted under various charges for carrying out 22 bomb blasts in various places in Ahmedabad in July 2008.

A special designated court in Ahmedabad on February 18, 2022, sentenced 38 convicts to death in the Ahmedabad serial blasts case of 2008 in which 56 persons were killed and over 200 others injured. The designated court also awarded life imprisonment until death to 11 others.

This is first case in India where as many as 38 persons have been awarded capital punishment by a trial court.

The court also awarded compensation of ₹1 lakh each to the kin of those who were killed in the blasts. Special court judge A.R. Patel also awarded a compensation of ₹50,000 for victims with serious injury and ₹25,000 for those with minor injuries.

Earlier on February 8, the court had found 49 accused guilty for their role in the serial blasts in the city while letting 28 others off giving them the benefit of the doubt.

The convicts have been sentenced under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act.

As per the court ruling, sentences awarded to each of the 49 convicts under each section of the IPC, the UAPA, the Explosive Substances Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act will run concurrently.

The accused were convicted under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 121 (a) (conspiracy to wage war or attempt to wage war against the nation) and 124 (a) (sedition), and Section 16(1)(a)(b) of the UAPA which concerns terrorist acts.

In July 2008, Ahmedabad was rocked by as many as 22 bomb blasts at various spots, including the State government-run civil hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG Hospital, on buses, parked bicycles, in cars and other places.