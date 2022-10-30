2003 Nadimarg massacre case: J&K High Court allows fresh trial

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court in Srinagar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The J&K High Court on Saturday ordered the reopening of the Nadimarg massacre case, in which 24 Kashmiri Pandits were killed by gunmen on March 23, 2003, in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

“The revision petition is allowed. The court order dated 09.02.2011 is set-aside. The application for issuance of commission for examination of witnesses moved by the prosecution-State/petitioner is allowed,” Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul directed.

The J&K police had filed a revision petition against the 2011 order of the trial court by the Principal Sessions Judge, Shopian. Eleven men, eleven women and two children were among the victims who were shot dead from a close range by gunmen on March 23, 2003 in Pulwama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read Civilian killings in Kashmir | A throwback to the 1990s

“The court [Principal Sessions Judge, Shopian] shall now take all the necessary measures for ensuring the examination of the witnesses concerned by issuing commission and/or recording their statement videoconferencing and shall ensure expeditious proceedings so as to conclude the matter at the earliest,” Justice Koul observed.

Scores of witnesses in the case had migrated out of Kashmir Valley. According to the prosecution, they were reluctant to depose before the trial court at Shopian in view of the threat perception.

Earlier, the high court had recalled the court order of December 21, 2011, on August 25 this year. A petition was also filed in 2011 before the High Court under 561-A to seek a fresh trial and transfer of the case to any court of competent jurisdiction at Jammu, “so that statements of all the migrated witnesses available in the winter capital can be recorded without any fear”. However, the petition was dismissed by the court.

“In view of the well settled legal position laid down by the Supreme Court, I am of the view that the (Shopian) court has dismissed the application of the prosecution-State for examining the witness on commission on the irrelevant consideration while overlooking the material and relevant aspects of the case,” Justice Koul observed.

One of the key undertrials, Zia Mustafa, a Pakistani, accused in the Nadimarg massacre, died in an encounter last year in the Pir Panjal valley’s Poonch Sector.

According to the J&K police, Mustafa, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, was taken to Bhata Durian for identification of terrorist hideout during an anti-militancy operation. “Terrorists opened fire on the joint team of police and army personnel in which two policemen and an army jawan sustained injuries. Later, Mustafa’s body was retrieved from the encounter site, the police said.

Mustafa was considered the “mastermind” of the massacre.