₹2,000 crore allocated for Jewar airport

The fourth budget of the Yogi Adityanath government has allocated money for a number of projects in western Uttar Pradesh.
The government has allocated ₹2,000 crore for the development of Jewar international airport and ₹9,00 crore has been granted for the Delhi-Meerut rapid transit system. Agra Metro will get an allocation of ₹286 crore.
Finance Minister Surinder Khanna has proposed building of two universities in Saharanpur and Aligarh respectively. An expressway will be built from Meerut to Prayag. Called Ganga Expressway, it is said to be a pet project of the Chief Minister.
The Finance Minister also announced that women working in night shift can call 112, and a police van with a female constable will drop them home.
