200-member CISF team to guard Nuclear Fuel Complex at Rawatbhata

October 07, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

Located around 50 km from Kota, the facility is key for meeting fuel needs of upcoming nuclear reactors

The Hindu Bureau

A contingent of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been roped in at the Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) at Rawatbhata, Rajasthan for providing counter-terrorist cover.

A CISF spokesperson said the 200-member contingent led by a deputy commandant rank officer took charge of the facility, located around 50 km from Kota, after a formal ceremony on Thursday.

Known as NFC Kota, the facility was set up by the Hyderabad-headquartered NFC to meet the fuel requirements of upcoming nuclear reactors. It is a unit of the Department of Atomic Energy and situated adjacent to the heavy water plant in Kota.

“The induction of CISF personnel at NFC Kota is part of the government’s commitment to bolstering the protection of critical infrastructure, thereby ensuring the uninterrupted availability of essential fuels for the nation,” the CISF spokesperson said.

NFC Kota is the 18th critical government asset under the CISF security umbrella.

