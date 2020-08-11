20-year-old meritorious girl student dies in road accident, uncle alleges harassment

Ghaziabad

11 August 2020 14:16 IST

Bulandshahr police say as of now there is no proof of harassment by boys on another motorcycle

A 20-year-old meritorious student died in a road accident on August 10 in Aurangabad area of Bulandshahr. While the girl’s family alleges that it was harassment that led to the accident, Bulandshahr police said there was no proof of it yet.

After topping her district in 2018 in CBSE examination, Sudiksha Bhati earned a scholarship and was studying at a U.S. university.

She returned to her home town Dadri in Gautam Buddh Nagar before the lockdown and on August 10 was going to meet her maternal uncle in Madhogarh village in Jhangirabad area of Bulandshahr when the incident happened in the Aurangabad area.

According to the Bulandshahr police, the bike was being driven by her brother who could be seen saying in a video that at a busy intersection, a motorcycle, which was overspeeding, suddenly stopped in front of them, he lost balance and his sister fell down leading to head injuries. She was taken to CHC Aurangabad where she passed away. The brother said in the video that he could only see UP 13 (Bulandshahr registration) and ‘Jat’ written on the number plate.

Another video surfaced on August 11 where the uncle could be heard saying he was driving the bike and the girl fell down after the other motorcycle suddenly stopped in front of them. “The boys on the motorcycle were passing lewd remarks on Sudiksha and were performing stunts,” he told reporters.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said on August 11 that the harassment angle was being investigated. “According to our information, the brother was driving the bike and in his complaint to the police, he didn’t mention the harassment angle. A constable was sent to her maternal uncle’s place and he said the brother was a minor.”

Atul Shrivastava, SP (City) Bulandshahar said a police team had been formed to find the unidentified bikers. “At the time of the incident, the brother had not complained of harassment. Now we are investigating the harassment angle as well,” he said.