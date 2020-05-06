20 migrants skip quarantine

At a time when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that his government has made all facilities at quarantine centres, over 20 migrants skipped quarantine in Katihar district of northeast Bihar, complaining lack of proper amenities and food.

“I’ve instructed officials to make all arrangements at quarantine centres for people ... bathrooms, toilets, pure drinking water, medical care, food and all other facilities,” announced Mr. Kumar on Monday in a video release. Later, a press release from his office too reiterated the same.

He also announced that the migrants returning to the State would not have to pay train fare and they would be reimbursed all their expenses along with an additional ₹500 after their 21-day quarantine period at their respective centres.

However, on the same day, over 20 migrants who had recently returned from Punjab, Delhi and Haryana left a quarantine centre in Katihar town, complaining “lack of proper facilities and food”.

About 100 migrant workers were put at the centre on Saturday after they reached there by bus from Patna.

On Monday, a local journalist told The Hindu that they demanded food and other facilities announced by the Chief Minister. When denied, they broke the lock of the main gate of the quarantine centre and left, though a few policemen had been deputed at the centre, he said.

‘Police probing incident’

Later, Katihar Sub-Divisional Officer Neeraj Kumar and town police inspector Ranjan Kumar Singh took stock of the situation and said they were probing the incident.