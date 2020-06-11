Other States

₹20 lakh relief for family of sarpanch killed by militants

Security of sarpanches and panches “being constantly reviewed”, says official

The J&K administration handed over ₹20 lakh to the family of sarpanch Ajay Pandita Bharti, who was killed by militants on June 8.

The security of the grassroots workers is being reviewed after the incident.

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, who interacted with the family members of Bharti, announced the relief which includes ₹4 lakh from the Lt. Governor Relief Fund and ₹10 lakh from the Panchayat Welfare Fund.

“It will be released shortly,” an official said.

The Lt. Governor said the supreme sacrifice made by Bharti would always be remembered. “Perpetrators of such a dastardly act would realise their follies and desist from committing crimes against humanity,” said Mr. Murmu.

The sarpanch, a resident of the Panchayat halqa Lukhbawan block in Anantnag’s Shahabad, is survived by his wife, two daughters, father and mother.

Farooq Khan, an adviser to the Lt. Governor, said the security of the sarpanches and panches “is being constantly reviewed”.

“Providing security to individuals is a huge task. However, a constant security assessment of individuals is being done and action taken accordingly,” said Mr. Khan.

He said Pakistan was deliberately attacking democratically elected figures. “Terrorists always tried to attack the democratically elected people. Pakistan wants to remove them from the scene,” he said.

