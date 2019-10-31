Other States

20-hour strike affects normal life in Manipur

The strike call was given by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur’s Integrity and comes ahead of the signing of the Naga peace accord

Normal life in Manipur came to a standstill on Thursday from 4 a.m. in response to the 20-hour strike called by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur’s Integrity (COCOMI). The appeal by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to call off the strike went in vain.

Meanwhile, more security forces personnel are arriving in Imphal ahead of the signing of the peace accord between the Centre and the armed Naga groups.

Official sources said that some schools and colleges had been closed as the buildings were requisitioned for garrisoning the security personnel. Dr. Rangitabali Waikhom, District Magistrate, also District Collector of Imphal East district, said on Thursday that two colleges, the Modern College and the MB College, have been requisitioned for accommodating security personnel who arrived at Imphal on Thursday morning.

Other security personnel brought to Manipur from Assam and Tripura had already been garrisoned at strategic places.

Mr. Biren, who led a 20-member team of all political parties, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday night. Mr. Shah assured the team that no agreement shall be signed without consulting the stakeholders. Following the assurance, Mr. Biren appealed to the COCOMI to call off the strike but it went unheeded.

All markets, including those in Imphal city, were deserted from early morning. Educational institutes and offices remained closed.

