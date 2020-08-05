20 COVID-19 deaths in Punjab, 8 in Haryana

CHANDIGARH:

05 August 2020 05:22 IST

Punjab recorded 488 fresh COVID-19 cases on August 4 and reported 20 more deaths taking the tally to 462, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 19,015. The major chunk of new cases, 222 and 39, were reported from Ludhiana and Amritsar districts respectively. The Health Department said there are 6,062 active cases, and 12,491 patients have so far been cured.

In Haryana, 623 fresh cases of COVID-19 surfaced, taking the total tally of cumulative cases to 37,796. Haryana also reported eight deaths, taking the total tally to 448. The major chunk of new cases, 169 and 96, were reported from Faridabad and Rohtak districts respectively. There are 6,122 active cases and 31,226 patients have so far been discharged, said a statement.