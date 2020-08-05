Other States

20 COVID-19 deaths in Punjab, 8 in Haryana

Punjab recorded 488 fresh COVID-19 cases on August 4 and reported 20 more deaths taking the tally to 462, according to an official statement.

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 133 updates

The number of positive cases has reached 19,015. The major chunk of new cases, 222 and 39, were reported from Ludhiana and Amritsar districts respectively. The Health Department said there are 6,062 active cases, and 12,491 patients have so far been cured.

In Haryana, 623 fresh cases of COVID-19 surfaced, taking the total tally of cumulative cases to 37,796. Haryana also reported eight deaths, taking the total tally to 448. The major chunk of new cases, 169 and 96, were reported from Faridabad and Rohtak districts respectively. There are 6,122 active cases and 31,226 patients have so far been discharged, said a statement.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 5, 2020 5:23:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/20-covid-19-deaths-in-punjab-8-in-haryana/article32272439.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY