2 youths held for holding ‘Oppressed Kashmir’ placard during Muharram, says National Conference

Two Shia mourners were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for carrying a placard during a Muharram procession that read ‘Oppressed Kashmir’ earlier this month, a National Conference (NC) leader alleged on Friday.

“Two guys from Shareefabad held a flag reading ‘Oppressed Kashmir’ on 10th of Muharram during a procession in Budgam. Police booked them under the oppressive UAPA to prove that they are not oppressed. This model of policing should be adopted by every democracy in the world,” NC leader and Shia cleric Ruhullah Mehdi said.

When contacted, the police neither confirmed nor denied the allegation.

Locals alleged scores of Shia youth were on the run in Budgam after they were summoned to police stations for their participation in the Muharram processions and carrying such placards.

No Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid

The government on Friday disallowed Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid, in the wake of the COVID-19 restrictions.

A spokesman of the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, a caretakers’ body, said senior officials on Friday morning informed local priest Moulana Ahmad Sayeed Naqshbandi that prayers would not be allowed in the grand mosque.

“In this regard, a formal notice has also been posted on the gate of the Jama Masjid by the administration. The Anjuman has lamented that despite the worshippers fully adhering to COVID-19 SOPs, prayers at the largest place of worship in Kashmir were not being allowed for the last three Fridays,” the spokesman stated.

Three weeks ago, the administration allowed prayers at the mosque.