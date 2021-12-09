2-year jail for 3 CPI(M) leaders in Tripura

Case relates to ransacking of a court building in 2015

A court on Thursday sentenced three senior CPI(M) leaders to two years in jail in a case relating to ransacking of a court building in south Tripura district & sessions judge in 2015. Those sentenced include Tapas Datta, former State president of the DYFI, a CPI(M) front organisation.

The incident occurred on September 2, 2015 when five left organisations enforced a nationwide general strike to press a set of demands. Mr. Datta, Trilokesh Sinha and Badal Debnath allegedly led a crowd to the court complex at Belonia, headquarters of the south Tripura district, and ransacked the rooms in the court complex.

The attackers had also allegedly threatened then district and sessions judge Ruhidas Paul with dire consequences.

The High Court of Tripura took cognizance of the matter with senior judges conducting spot inspection in the complex. Police registered a criminal case against the perpetrators on the direction of the High Court.

The accused surrendered before the court and spent a few months in custody before securing release on bail.

The trial court at Belonia announced the quantum of punishment on Thursday. It awarded the jail terms under IPC Section 353 and slapped a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 447 on each accused person.

The defence lawyer said they would appeal in the High Court against the sentencing.