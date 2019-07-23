Other States

Two men threatened, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Aurangabad

Zomato delivery person on a bicycle | File  

Second incident in four days in Aurangabad city

Two men were allegedly threatened and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Aurangabad city by some unidentified persons, the second such incident here in the last four days, the police said on Monday.

The incident, which took place on Sunday night at Azad Chowk, triggered tension in the area, following which police stepped up security.

A case has been registered and search is on to nab the miscreants, an official said.

Shaikh Amer (24), a delivery boy with food ordering app Zomato, and his friend Shaikh Nasir (26) were waiting to hire an auto-rickshaw when four to five men in a car allegedly intercepted them, abused their religious identity and threatened to kill them if they did not say ‘Jai Shri Ram’, he said.

The two men, out of fear, then chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the police official said, adding that later on seeing some passersby, those in the car fled.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and the footage is being examined to identify the car, the official said, adding that it was not clear if the miscreants were armed.

Commissioner of Police Chiranjeev Prasad told reporters that “a complaint has been received of two youths being intercepted and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by four to five men in a car.”

