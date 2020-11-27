2 staff suspended after video of dog licking blood from girl’s body at U.P. govt. hospital goes viral

Explanation sought, inquiry ordered into incident: Chief Medical Officer

After visuals of a dog licking blood from the wound of a girl’s body left unattended at the district government hospital in Sambhal went viral, two employees were on Thursday suspended by Chief Medical Officer Amita Singh for negligence.

“An explanation was sought from the doctor and pharmacist on duty and an inquiry has been ordered by the Chief Medical Superintendent,” said Dr. Singh. Describing it as heart-wrenching, she promised strict action against those found guilty.

Charan Singh, the father of the minor girl, said his daughter and son met with a serious road accident on Wednesday. “My daughter was declared brought dead while my son was undergoing treatment in the emergency ward. As he was critical, I was busy getting him referred to Moradabad. When I went to see my daughter’s body, a stray dog was feeding on it. Her body was lying unattended. It is clear negligence by the staff,” he told reporters.

Chief Medical Superintendent Sushil Kumar admitted it was due to the presence of stray dogs found on the hospital premises. “We have written to the municipal corporation many times but no action has been taken,” he said.

Dr. Kumar said two employees — a sweeper and a ward boy — were suspended for negligence and a probe ordered. “The body was handed over to the father as he refused post-mortem. It seems the incident happened when the body remained unattended for a few minutes,” he said.