2 SSB personnel found dead in Kulgam

Srinagar

07 July 2020 00:12 IST

An official said it could be an incident of fratricide

Two Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel were found dead with bullet wounds in south Kashmir's Kulgam on Monday evening.

"Both were found dead in a pool of blood at the spot," a police officer said. Preliminary reports suggest that was fire was opened from a service rifle, which was also found at the spot of incident.

An official said it could be an incident of fratricide. An INSAS rifle and cartridges were also found. An investigation have been initiated into the incident.

Advertising

Advertising

An official identified the deceased personnel as assistant sub inspector Sandeep Kumar and