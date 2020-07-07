Other States

2 SSB personnel found dead in Kulgam

An official said it could be an incident of fratricide

Two Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel were found dead with bullet wounds in south Kashmir's Kulgam on Monday evening.

"Both were found dead in a pool of blood at the spot," a police officer said. Preliminary reports suggest that was fire was opened from a service rifle, which was also found at the spot of incident.

An official said it could be an incident of fratricide. An INSAS rifle and cartridges were also found. An investigation have been initiated into the incident.

An official identified the deceased personnel as assistant sub inspector Sandeep Kumar and

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 7, 2020 12:13:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/2-ssb-personnel-found-dead-in-kulgam/article32007696.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY