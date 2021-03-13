2 policemen injured in Sopore grenade attack

Srinagar:

13 March 2021 15:57 IST

Two policemen were injured in a grenade attack in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Saturday.

An official said two Special Police Officers (PSOs) sustained minor injuries in a grenade explosion near the Bus Stand in Sopore.

“We are investigating the nature of the blast. Two policemen were hit by splinters. They were hospitalised immediately,” the police said.

The injured SPOs were identified as Mohammad Afzal and Azad Ahmad.

The site, where the attack took place, was cordoned off immediately and a search was on to nab the attackers, officials said.