2 policemen hurt in row over ‘beef’

Two policemen were allegedly injured on Monday night during a clash with the residents of Chaprasi village during a raid at a house following allegations of cow slaughter.

The incident comes just weeks after residents of Sherpur village clashed with police personnel after a similar raid following a tip-off about cow slaughter but failed to find evidence. Over 300 people were booked for attacking the police party and setting police vehicles on fire. Ombir Singh the Superintendent of Police (Muzaffarnagar city) told The Hindu on the phone that the police had recovered the meat and hide of a bovine from a house in the village after the raids.

“We got a tip-off that cow slaughter was being carried out in a particular area in Chaprasi village. Acting on the tip-off, a team of two policemen had gone to the village to raid and investigate the issue. After the police managed to find meat and a skin, the occupants in the house attacked the police team with stones in which Tarik Waseema nd Bhishember Singh (policemen) got injured,” Mr. Singh said.

“Police have registered a case against the residents and sent the meat sample for testing if the meat is beef. We are also making raids to nab the accused. Besides police have been deployed in the village,” Mr. Singh added.

Man arrested

The clash with the police over alleged cow slaughter comes a day after the U.P. police arrested a man allegedly involved in cow slaughter in Samraspur village of Saharanpur.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur, Prabal Pratap Singh, the police seized 40 kg of beef and tools used to slaughter the cow.