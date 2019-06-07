Other States

2 policeman injured in Sopore greande attack

Two policemen were injured in a grenade attack in north Kashmir's Baramulla.

An official said the militants attacked the Sopore police station with a grenade in the afternoon.

Two cops, Abdul Aziz and Ali Mohammad, suffered splinter injuries and were shifted to hospital, said police.

Jammu and Kashmir
