Srinagar 10 October 2021 01:45 IST
2 policeman injured in Kulgam militant attack
Updated: 10 October 2021 01:22 IST
Militants open firing at police checkpoint
Two policemen were injured in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Saturday.
An official said militants opened indiscriminate firing at a police checkpoint near Manzgam area in Kulgam.
“Two policemen were injured in the attack and were shifted to a hospital,” the official said.
The area, where the incident took place, was cordoned off to nab the attackers.
Meanwhile, the security forces called off an anti-militancy operation in Srinagar on Saturday morning after militants managed to give a slip.
The encounter with hiding militants had started at Methan area of Srinagar on Friday night, a police spokesman said.
