2 policeman injured in Kulgam militant attack

Militants open firing at police checkpoint

Two policemen were injured in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Saturday.

An official said militants opened indiscriminate firing at a police checkpoint near Manzgam area in Kulgam.

“Two policemen were injured in the attack and were shifted to a hospital,” the official said.

The area, where the incident took place, was cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, the security forces called off an anti-militancy operation in Srinagar on Saturday morning after militants managed to give a slip.

The encounter with hiding militants had started at Methan area of Srinagar on Friday night, a police spokesman said.