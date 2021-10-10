Other States

2 policeman injured in Kulgam militant attack

Photo used for representative purpose only.   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Two policemen were injured in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Saturday.

An official said militants opened indiscriminate firing at a police checkpoint near Manzgam area in Kulgam.

“Two policemen were injured in the attack and were shifted to a hospital,” the official said.

The area, where the incident took place, was cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, the security forces called off an anti-militancy operation in Srinagar on Saturday morning after militants managed to give a slip.

The encounter with hiding militants had started at Methan area of Srinagar on Friday night, a police spokesman said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2021 1:45:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/2-policeman-injured-in-kulgam-militant-attack/article36922664.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY