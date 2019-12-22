2 Pak. soldiers killed along LoC in J&K

At least two Pakistani soldiers were reportedly killed on Saturday as Indian Army retaliated “effectively and befittingly” to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors of J&K, Defence sources said. They said Pakistani troops fired on forward posts in Khour and Pallanwalla areas of Akhnoor sector here, prompting strong retaliation by the Indian Army.

In the morning, the Indian Army spotted two bodies near the LoC, said sources, adding the wireless intercepts too confirmed the killing of two Pakistani soldiers.

A physical verification, however, could not be carried out because of the tense situation along the border, they added.