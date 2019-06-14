2 NRC officials arrested on bribery charge

Sleuths of Assam’s Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested two officials of a National Register of Citizens (NRC) service centre for taking money to include a person’s name in the updated NRC.

The two were identified as field-level officer Syed Shahjahan and assistant local registrar of citizen registration Rahul Parashar. Both were posted at the Ganeshguri NRC centre in Guwahati.

“A woman named Kajari Ghosh Dutta had filed a complaint that the duo had sought ₹10,000 for including her name in the NRC after correcting some defects in her application. A team led by a DSP caught the 48-year-old Shahjahan and found the money on him,” an officer said

The team also caught Mr. Parashar as he was found to be involved with the bribery case and seized connected documents.

The office of the State Coordinator for NRC, in a statement, allayed fears of tampering with the NRC process in view of the arrests. “The system of NRC update is strong enough to ensure quality and will remain unaffected even in case of complicity,” it sai

The final NRC draft is expected to be published by July 31 as directed by the Supreme Court. NRC officials said that about 85% of the process has been completed so far. This includes preparing an additional draft by June 22 for those included in the final NRC but was found ineligible on verification.

Some 40.07 lakh out of 3.29 crore applicants had been left out of the complete draft of NRC that was published on June 30, 2018. The claims and objection phase for the excluded as well as those who names were included faultily had been completed on December 31, 2018.

These claims and objections are being verified.