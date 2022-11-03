2 non-local workers shot at, injured in Anantnag: J&K Police

The victims on whom the terrorists fired hailed from Bihar and Nepal, and were working in a private school in Anantnag’s Bondialgam

The Hindu Bureau SRINAGAR
November 03, 2022 22:28 IST

Security personnel standing guard near the encounter site in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag in South Kashmir November 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Two non-local workers were shot at and injured by militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Thursday evening. Earlier in the day, one infiltrator was killed near the Line of Control in the Pir Panjal valley’s Poonch district.

A police spokesman said terrorists fired upon two outside labourers, one from Bihar and another from Nepal. “Both of them were shifted to the hospital,” the police said.

The non-locals were working in a private school in Anantnag’s Bondialgam.

Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said this was cowardice and an inhumane act of militants. “The victims were called by terrorists to come out to engage in work. Once both of them came out, militants fired upon them with pistol. We are investigating on top priority. Culprits would be brought to justice soon,” Mr. Kumar said

Earlier in the day, one infiltrator was killed as the Army spotted a group of individuals near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pir Panjal valley’s Poonch district.

“The alert troops challenged the infiltrators and the terrorists fired on their own troops. In the ensuing fire fight, one terrorist body has been recovered along with two AK-47 rifles, one pistol and other war-like stores in the Poonch Sector,” a Jammu-based Army spokesman said.

The Army said the alert soldiers observed suspicious movements of some individuals along the LoC in the Poonch sector (J&K) around 10 a.m. “They (infiltrators) were trying to infiltrate across the LoC into the Indian side,” the Army said.

The operation continued and the search of the area was under progress, the Army added.

